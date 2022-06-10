On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.10).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of On the Beach Group stock traded down GBX 5.61 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 193.39 ($2.42). The company had a trading volume of 614,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,366. The stock has a market cap of £321.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.93. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 402 ($5.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

