OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.87 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

