Ooma (OOMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ooma (NYSE: OOMA):

5/25/2022 – Ooma was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities to $19.00.

5/20/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $27.00.

5/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Ooma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

