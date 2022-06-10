Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $310.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.76.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

