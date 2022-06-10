Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 100,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,286,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,515.

CVE:OGO opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

