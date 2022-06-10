ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $25.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,516. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 257,127 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880 in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

