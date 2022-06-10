Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 2.1%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 776,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,610,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Oriole Resources (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

