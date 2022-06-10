Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 58,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 81,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

