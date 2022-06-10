Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.91 and last traded at C$5.13. 355,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 410,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.76.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.