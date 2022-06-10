Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.91 and last traded at C$5.13. 355,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 410,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.76.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

