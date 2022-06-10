Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $56,613.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.