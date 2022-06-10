Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

