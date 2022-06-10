Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.06 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 116,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,459,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.85. The company has a market cap of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

