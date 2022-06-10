OST (OST) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OST (OST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. OST has a market capitalization of $440,052.69 and approximately $1,835.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

