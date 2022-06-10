Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,019 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises approximately 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 23,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.