Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $10.22 Million Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,000. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 50.00% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

