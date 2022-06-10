Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.