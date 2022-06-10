Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.35. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 71,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

