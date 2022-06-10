Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OXM opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $624,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

