Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,185. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.