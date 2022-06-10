PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,167. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PD stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

