PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

PD stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 1,100,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,275. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

