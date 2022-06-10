PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,424 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $26.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,167 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 69.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

