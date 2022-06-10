Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

PANW stock traded down $16.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $500.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,326. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $351.00 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.05.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

