Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Down 8.4%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

