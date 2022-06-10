Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

