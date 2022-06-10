Particl (PART) One Day Volume Hits $5,077.00

Particl (PART) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $5,077.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,200,357 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

