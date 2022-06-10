Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Down 2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.60%.
Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)
Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.
