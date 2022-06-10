PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently -549.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL by 41.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

