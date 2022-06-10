Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

