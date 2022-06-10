Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $770.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $770.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.65) to GBX 900 ($11.28) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

