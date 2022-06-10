Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $42.24. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 17,531 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,787,000 after buying an additional 516,282 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,909,000 after buying an additional 501,938 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after buying an additional 77,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

