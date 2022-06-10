Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,743. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

