Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,367. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

