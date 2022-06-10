Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.23

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 187327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

