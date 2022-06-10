Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 1,867,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

