Peter J. Benevides Sells 1,702 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $18,500.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,740.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
