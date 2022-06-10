Peter J. Benevides Sells 1,702 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $18,500.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,740.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.