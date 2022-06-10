Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.