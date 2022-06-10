Phillip G. Tahmazian Sells 7,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,570.80.

POU stock opened at C$39.56 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.16.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6853088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.55.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

