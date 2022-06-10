Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 202,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.38% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 328,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
