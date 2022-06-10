Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,715 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $99,805,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OneMain by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,792,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 1,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

