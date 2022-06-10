Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Atkore makes up 1.8% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,362. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.