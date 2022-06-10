Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Avient comprises 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.21% of Avient worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avient by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,076 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Avient by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Avient by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,216,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,515,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. 716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.