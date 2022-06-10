Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.51% of Scholastic worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,079,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,400. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Scholastic (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.