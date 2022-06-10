Phocas Financial Corp. Has $9.62 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,073 shares during the quarter. First Merchants comprises 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

