Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.43% of Independence Realty Trust worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,140. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

