Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA makes up approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.40% of Heartland Financial USA worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,761. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

