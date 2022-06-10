Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 107,725 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 107,725 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of Range Resources worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $554,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $9,377,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

