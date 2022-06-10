Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 4,681 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.26% of Air Transport Services Group worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,158 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,208. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and sold 8,123 shares valued at $257,782. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

