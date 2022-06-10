Phoenixcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $881,538.62 and approximately $38.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,056.00 or 1.00251239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00191796 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00082248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00112930 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00184511 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,481,068 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

