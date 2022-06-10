PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.0731

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $28,379.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

